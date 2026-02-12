Water pressure in Larnaca will be reduced from February 24 as part of efforts to conserve supplies, the district local district government (EOA) said on Thursday.

The measures are being implemented due to “the particularly difficult water situation our country is going through”, the EOA said.

The department appealed to the public to contribute to the wider water-saving efforts in order to help avoid stricter measures in the future, stressing the need for cooperation.

The authorities recommended that apartment buildings should have an 800-litre tank installed on the ground floor or in the basement, with a pump system to supply water to the individual tanks on the roof.

High-rise buildings, they added, must have a water storage tank of similar capacity to serve all premises.

“The systems must be fully functioning,” the EOA said.

Reduced water pressure will begin on Tuesday, 24 February 2026.

Consumers are urged to install the recommended systems where they do not yet exist, or to ensure that existing systems are fully functional and ready for use.

The measures follow a previously announced target by the water development department to reduce overall water consumption by 10 per cent in response to ongoing water scarcity on the island.