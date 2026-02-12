A 20-year-old was arrested on Wednesday in Limassol in connection with extortion and theft, committed on February 8 in the Limassol district.

At around 7.30pm on February 8, a 24-year-old delivery driver was riding his motorcycle in Ypsonas, when he collided with another motorcycle.

The second motorcyclist allegedly attacked the 24-year-old and demanded money as compensation for the damage to his motorcycle.

He was then joined by other people who also allegedly assaulted the 24-year-old and demanded he pay the money.

According to the report, the suspects then stole the 24-year-old’s mobile phone and a sum of money, before fleeing the scene.

The 24-year-old was taken by ambulance to hospital and discharged the same evening.

On Wednesday, the police made public the photographs of five people who they believe could help with investigations.

One of the five people wanted was arrested on Wednesday evening.

Police investigations are ongoing.