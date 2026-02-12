The Gold Medal for Environmental Policies and Actions was awarded to the pharmaceutical company Medochemie as part of the 2025 Pancyprian Environmental Awards for Organisations and Businesses, organised by CYCERE and the Office of the Commissioner for the Environment. The distinction confirms the company’s steadfast and enduring commitment to sustainable development.

Moreover, Medochemie has earned the award for the seventh consecutive year, in recognition of the initiatives and practices it implements toward enhancing environmental responsibility and integrating sustainable principles into its operations systematically.

Among the company’s significant actions is the development, implementation and operation of an innovative pharmaceutical waste treatment system, within the framework of the LIFE Pharma Detox European project, which is being carried out in collaboration with project partners Aarhus University (Denmark), NEVIS – Novel Environmental Solutions S.A. (Greece), National Technical University of Athens and Università degli Studi di Catania (Italy).

At the same time, Medochemie implements comprehensive waste management practices, such as the placement of composters, the installation of innovative Recycling Baskets for PMD materials in schools, beach clean-ups and the installation of special “recyclers” for collecting plastics from the shores. Additionally, it engages in tree planting, enhancing environmental awareness at the local level.

Meanwhile, as of October 1, 2025, electricity used in all Medochemie’s factories in Cyprus is derived entirely from renewable green energy sources, enhancing the company’s transition to more sustainable forms of production and further reducing its carbon footprint.

Dr Christakis Sergidis, Chairman of the Environmental Protection Committee of Medochemie, said the repeated distinction was both an honour and a responsibility for the company. Environmental protection is inextricably linked to Medochemie’s overall sustainability strategy, he pointed out, and is integrated into the broader ESG framework that governs its operations.

“Environmental responsibility, social contribution, and sound corporate governance are interconnected pillars of our development,” he added. “We continue, consistently, to invest in solutions that create measurable and lasting value for the environment and society.”