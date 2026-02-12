The EU–Mercosur trade agreement continues to hang “like a sword of Damocles over the heads of farmers”, Akel MEP Giorgos Georgiou cautioned on Wednesday, warning that recent safeguards approved by the European Parliament fall short of protecting agriculture in Cyprus and across the bloc.

Speaking on Alpha TV, Georgiou said the European parliament on Tuesday approved limited additional measures aimed at mitigating the impact of trade liberalisation with Mercosur countries, following moves by European Council president Antonio Costa to push for provisional implementation of the deal.

“After the announcement of Costa’s intention to temporarily apply the agreement, we were forced to return and vote again on certain safeguards,” Georgiou said, adding that efforts made to strengthen protections were unsuccessful.

He said a proposal to refer the agreement to the European Court of Justice for a ruling on its compatibility with EU treaties had not been respected by the European Council.

“We voted to send the agreement to the European court so it could judge whether it is compatible or incompatible with the treaties. This was ignored,” he stressed.

Georgiou said a ruling by the court would take between 18 and 24 months, warning that the agreement could be implemented before any legal clarity is provided.

“We have failed to secure protection for basic traditional products,” he said.

“Mercosur hangs like a sword of Damocles over the heads of farmers.”

He reiterated concerns that Cypriot producers would be exposed to unfair competition from mass-produced imports made under lower environmental and food safety standards.

“These products are often produced using pesticides banned in the EU, with access to land and water our farmers simply do not have,” he said.

Georgiou also criticised Cyprus’ handling of negotiations, contrasting it with Greece, which he said had secured protection for 21 traditional products. “Cyprus failed even to safeguard halloumi,” he said.

Fresh protests by agricultural organisations are scheduled for Saturday, February 14, in Nicosia, as pressure mounts on the government to seek stronger guarantees for local producers.

“We are not against Europe,” Georgiou said.

“We want a Europe that protects its farmers, public health and the environment. This agreement does none of that.”