Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder James Milner equalled the Premier League appearance record on Wednesday as he came off the bench at Aston Villa for his 653rd top-flight game.

The 40-year-old, who has won two Premier League titles with Manchester City and one with Liverpool, moved level with Gareth Barry.

“It is a special night for James,” Brighton head coach Fabian Huerzeler said. “It’s no coincidence that he’s still proving he can play in the Premier League.

“It’s a pleasure to work with him and have him in our squad as a player and role model.”

Milner made his Premier League debut with Leeds United in 2002 before moving to Newcastle United for whom he played 94 Premier League games.

He played 230 Premier League games for Liverpool, 147 for Manchester City and also had a spell at Aston Villa.