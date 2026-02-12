A 26-year-old motorcyclist remains in a critical condition at the Nicosia general hospital after being involved in a road traffic collision on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the collision occurred at around 2.20pm on Nicosia’s Aglandjia Avenue, with the motorcycle having hit the road’s central reservation before overturning.

The man suffered “multiple injuries” and was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.