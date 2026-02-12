The motorway linking Limassol and Nicosia was temporarily closed on Thursday morning near the village of Ayios Tychonos, which is located immediately east of Limassol, due to a road traffic collision which occurred at 9am.

It was then reopened shortly after 10am.

According to the police, the incident left two vehicles “immobilised” on the motorway, and work was required to remove them from the road.

The police urged motorists in the area to exercise caution, to drive their vehicles at a “safe, low speed”, to maintain a safe distance to vehicles in front, and to follow the instructions given by the police.

Meanwhile, an ambulance was called to transport one person involved in the incident to a local hospital.