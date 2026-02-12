The employers’ union OEV has been authorised to take all necessary measures, including postponing the operation of private hospitals, pending developments in their understaffing, the organisation said on Thursday.

In a meeting on Wednesday with the participation of the association of private hospitals (Pasin), it was decided that measures be taken due to protest the state’s failure to take immediate decisions to address the lack of nursing staff.

OEV said the situation is deteriorating at the cost of the patients, public health and the viability of the hospitals.

Over the past years, OEV has repeatedly called for a solution and has put forward its own suggestions, and on December 22, 2025, participated in a meeting convened by the health minister, due to the imminent closing of a private hospital. The minister had promised he would be convening another meeting within a month.

Instead of taking immediate decisions, the health ministry commissioned a report from Greece on staffing needs, including the nurses sector, a move OEV said “indicates the lack of understanding of the severity and urgency of the situation”.