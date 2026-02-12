A new exhibition in Nicosia showcases 37 selected artworks by the iconic Cypriot painter Stelios Votsis. Alpha C.K. Art Gallery presents artworks selected from different periods of the painter’s career, offering an insightful retrospective of his work and artistic journey. Opening this Friday, it will run until February 27.

“Stelios Votsis (1929-2012) is an iconic figure of Cypriot modernism and one of the most important pioneers of contemporary Cypriot art,” says the gallery. “His influence extends far beyond his own generation and is widely regarded as instrumental in bridging local artistic traditions with international modernism. Over a career spanning six decades, he played a decisive role in shaping Cyprus’ postwar artistic identity, approaching painting as a disciplined field that balances gesture and silence, abstraction and lyrical minimalism.”

The Larnaca-born artist studied in England and presented his work in numerous solo and group exhibitions. He represented Cyprus at some of the most significant international events, including the Alexandria Biennale (1967, 1972), the Venice Biennale (1968, 1972) and the São Paulo Biennale (1969).

He was a co-founder and president of the Cyprus Chamber of Fine Arts, contributing decisively to the institutional development and international visibility of contemporary art in Cyprus. His works are included in important public and private collections in Cyprus and abroad, and now, this exhibition offers a closer look at the trajectory of his work.

Stelios Votsis

Retrospective exhibition by renowned Cypriot painter. February 13-27. Alpha C.K. Art Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Tel: 22-751325. www.ackgallery.com