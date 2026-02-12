Thursday’s weather will be mostly cloudy across most of the island, with localised rain and isolated storms possible at times.

Temperatures will rise to a high of 20 degrees inland and on the coast and eight degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Overnight, the skies will remain mostly cloudy, with more rain and storms once again possible.

Temperatures will drop to 10 degrees Celsius inland, 15 degrees Celsius on the coast, and six degrees Celsius in the mountains.

More rain is forecast to hit the island on Friday, with snow and sleet possible in the Troodos mountains, while Saturday’s weather is expected to follow a similar pattern, before the skies clear somewhat on Saturday evening.

Temperatures are expected to increase slightly on Saturday.