UCLan Cyprus has been officially recognised as one of Cyprus’ Best Workplaces™ for Women 2026 in the Medium Category by Great Place To Work®, highlighting the University’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, supportive and equitable working environment for women in higher education.

This distinction is based on confidential employee feedback, and reflects women’s experiences across key areas such as leadership, trust, fairness, opportunities for development and workplace culture. The recognition places UCLan Cyprus among a select group of the island’s organisations that actively prioritise gender equality and the empowerment of women in the workplace.

For UCLan Cyprus, this award is more than a benchmark of workplace quality. It underscores the University’s ongoing dedication to creating a culture where women feel valued, respected and encouraged to reach their full potential, both professionally and personally. This recognition further strengthens UCLan Cyprus’s reputation not only as a leading academic institution, but also as a progressive and people-centred employer.

“Being named among Cyprus’ Best Workplaces for Women is a prestigious and significant achievement for UCLan Cyprus,” said UCLan Cyprus HR Director Georgia Kyriakou. “We are committed to ensuring that our workplace remains one where women are supported, empowered and given equal opportunities to grow and succeed. This award reflects the trust of our people and our continued efforts to build an inclusive and inspiring environment for all.”

Founded in 2012, UCLan Cyprus is the first overseas campus of the University of Central Lancashire. Located in Larnaca, the University offers world-class, double-awarded degrees with a strong focus on employability, innovation, research and community engagement within a diverse and inclusive international environment.

Looking ahead, UCLan Cyprus remains dedicated to advancing gender equality in the workplace and continuing to create a supportive, inclusive and empowering environment for all its people.