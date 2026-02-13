Since its debut at the Wiener Konzerthaus in 2015, the Accio Piano Trio has developed into a dynamic presence on the international chamber music scene, performing extensively all over the world. Its next performance is the old town of Nicosia, making its Cyprus debut as part of the Pharos Arts Foundation’s Concert & Recital Series. Mark your calendars music lovers for a special mid-week recital on March 4 at The Shoe Factory.

So far, the trio’s performances have reached audiences at Washington’s Kennedy Centre, China’s Shenzhen Concert Hall and the Salzburg Mozart Week. With several awards and recognitions under their belt, the three musicians have become renowned on the chamber music scene and arrive soon to present a unique repertoire for Cyprus listeners.

Pianist Christina Scheicher, violinist Clemens Böck and cellist Anne Sophie Keckeis will perform compelling pieces from Mozart’s wonderful Piano Trio Fragments K.442, which the composer left unfinished, to the uniquely atmospheric Piano Trio No.2 by one of the most important composers of the 19th century, Cécile Chaminade.

The evening’s programme will also include Schubert’s Piano Trio No.2 in E-flat major, a work of symphonic breadth and dramatic intensity, regarded as one of the supreme masterpieces in the history of the chamber music repertoire and masterfully performed by the Accio Piano Trio.

Cyprus debut of the chamber music trio. March 4. The Shoe Factory, Nicosia. 8.30pm. Tel: 22-663871. €25. www.pharosartsfoundation.org