Cablenet outlined a clear and confident long-term vision for the company during a full press briefing held earlier today, reaffirming its commitment to simplicity, transparency and sustained investment in Cyprus’s digital future.

The briefing marked a deliberate step in Cablenet’s renewed engagement with the media, focusing not on short-term announcements, but on providing clarity, context and a deeper understanding of how the company is transforming the way connectivity is delivered across mobile, internet and TV.

“Today is not about announcements or headlines. It is about clarity — making connectivity easier to understand, easier to choose, and easier to trust,” said Ioannis Mavridis, CEO of Cablenet.

At the centre of Cablenet’s strategy is a simple principle: customers should not need to be experts in telecommunications to understand their service. This philosophy is shaping how Cablenet designs its products, prices its services and communicates with customers — with a focus on reducing complexity, avoiding surprises and delivering a predictable, reliable experience.

In practical terms, this approach translates into clearer pricing, simpler bundles and services that work together seamlessly, allowing customers to focus on who they want to connect with, rather than how they connect.

“Clarity is not a marketing tactic for us; it is a strategic choice,” added Mavridis. “Over time, it builds trust, and trust builds long-term relationships.”

Cablenet operates as a challenger in the Cypriot telecommunications market, but the company stressed that challenging the market does not require noise or exaggerated claims. Instead, Cablenet’s approach is confident and measured, centred on consistency, delivery and allowing customers to experience the difference first-hand.

Addressing the broader context behind Cablenet’s transformation, Chairman Nikhil Patil underlined the long-term commitment of the company’s majority shareholder, GO Group, to both Cablenet and Cyprus.

“Companies like Cablenet play a critical role in powering the digital lives of societies. Investing in a country’s digital future is not a short-term project — it is a

long game,” said Patil. “It means investing in infrastructure, in people and in society over decades, not quarters.”

Patil highlighted that “GO Group began investing in Cyprus more than a decade ago, including during the financial crisis, when long-term confidence was limited. Since then, the Group has invested approximately over €100 million in Cablenet, supporting its growth into one of the country’s leading telecommunications providers”.

“Our belief in Cablenet and in Cyprus is as strong and as clear as ever,” he said. “Cablenet today is a credible, long-term operator with the scale, people and backing needed to compete seriously and responsibly in this market.”

Cablenet currently serves more than 170,000 mobile customers and close to 100,000 internet customers, supported by a team of around 400 employees across Cyprus. The company noted that this scale brings with it a responsibility to invest carefully, deliver consistently and maintain the trust of customers and partners alike.

Looking ahead, Cablenet described its transformation as an ongoing journey, with continued focus on strengthening digital infrastructure, improving customer experience and building long-term trust.

“As GO Group, we are deeply committed to Cyprus because we are genuinely excited about what lies ahead for Cablenet,” concluded Patil, “With continued investment, with the dedication of our employees, and with the strong partnership of the highly respected Shiacolas family, we believe Cablenet can become one of the most trusted digital brands in Cyprus, and a company that Cyprus can be proud of.”