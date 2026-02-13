The Cyprus Information Technology Enterprises Association (CITEA) on Friday expressed satisfaction with the initiative to restore Sopaz and the wider revitalisation plans for the area.

CITEA’s president George Malekkos welcomed the effort and focused particularly on the proposal to establish an innovation zone, saying it “can be a catalyst for technological development and business innovation in our country”.

At the same time, however, he raised concerns about the support framework that will accompany the project, stressing the need to ensure Cypriot IT companies benefit directly and that local know-how has a substantial role.

Following a personal meeting with the mayor, Malekkos said he would submit written proposals, noting he would send “specific proposals regarding projects and sponsorships to strengthen Cypriot technology companies in the context of the development of the region”.

The association added that it “remains firmly committed to supporting initiatives that enhance innovation, create prospects for the new generation and place Cyprus dynamically on the European technological map”.