The veterinary services received half a million vaccines against foot and mouth disease SAT1, provided by the European Commission to help tackle the virus in the north, it was made known on Friday.
The vaccines were supplied by the European vaccine bank to help increase the resilience of vulnerable populations of animals and reduce the risk of the virus spreading further.
The European Commission said it would monitor the epidemiological situation in Cyprus and would evaluate further needs to make sure the disease is effectively addressed.
