Almost two thirds of Cypriots believe that European security is strengthened through the institutional mechanisms of the European Union, according to a Eurobarometer survey published on Friday.

“The most notable result is that more than two thirds of Europeans (68 per cent) believe their country is under threat,” the European Commission said.

In Cyprus, 75 per cent of respondents said they feel the country is under threat, placing it among the member states with the highest threat perception, behind France (80 per cent) and Denmark and the Netherlands (both 77 per cent).

At 73 per cent, Cypriots also express greater confidence than the EU average (52 per cent) in the bloc’s ability to strengthen Europe’s defence and security.

At the same time, 76 per cent of Cypriots said they are concerned about international threats facing the Republic, compared with an EU average of 68 per cent regarding threats to respondents’ home countries.

On defence spending, 51 per cent of Cypriot respondents believe the EU is investing sufficient resources in defence and security. However, 26 per cent said Cyprus itself does not allocate enough funds.

Regarding EU-level investment, 47 per cent of Cypriots said the bloc is investing the right amount, while 26 per cent believe it is not investing enough. The corresponding EU averages stand at 42 per cent and 32 per cent respectively.

The survey was conducted between January 5 and 12, 2026, with a sample of 513 Cypriot residents aged 15 and over and a total of 27,292 respondents across all EU member states.