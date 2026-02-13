The median age in Cyprus has reached 41, placing the country among those in the European Union that have recorded the largest increases in population age, alongside Slovakia, Eurostat said on Friday.

According to the EU’s statistical service, the median age in Cyprus has risen by four years since 2015, when it stood at 37.

Across the EU, the median age increased to 44.9 years, meaning half of the population is younger than that age and half older. The lowest median age was recorded in Ireland at 39.6 years, while the highest was in Italy at 49.1.

Although one of the highest increases in median age is recorded in Cyprus, it is not the only country where this phenomenon has been observed.

The median age rose in the vast majority of member states, with only Germany and Malta reporting a slight decrease of 0.4 years. At EU level, the median age increased by 2.1 years over the same period.

After Cyprus and Slovakia, the most significant rises were observed in Italy, with an increase of 3.9 years, and in Greece and Poland, both of which recorded increases of 3.8 years.

Meanwhile, the estimated median age of the EU-born population was 45.2 years, 2.1 years higher than that of the foreign-born population, which stood at 43.1.