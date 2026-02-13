Cyprus has reaffirmed its commitment to gender equality in science, technology and innovation, describing it as a cornerstone of socio-economic development.

Speaking at the 11th Assembly of the Royal Academy of Science International Trust earlier this week, the country’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Maria Michael said that “the promotion of women and girls in education and science is essential for the protection of human rights”.

She added that the commitment is reflected in the National Gender Equality Strategy 2024-2026, which adopts “a holistic approach to mainstreaming gender in all state policies”.

The aim, she said, is “to go beyond rhetoric and shape actions that deliver fair and measurable impact for both women and men”.

Michael described gender equality as “not a regional concern but a structural prerequisite for sustainable development”.

The strategy, she explained, ensures that “public policy, education systems and the innovation framework are inclusive, equitable and future-oriented”.

She also pointed to funding as a key factor, noting that Cyprus has established “special scholarship programs for women over 30, aiming at their retraining and integration into the fields of innovation and technology”.

Through these policies, she said, the country is investing “in a workforce capable of contributing to ethical and socially responsible scientific solutions”, adding that “inclusive science yields better outcomes for society as a whole”.

Referring to the UN secretary-general’s position that “more women and girls in science means better science”, Michael reaffirmed Cyprus’ readiness “to support the implementation of the assembly’s outcome declaration”.

Michael concluded by streesing that the country’s determination “to build a future in which every girl can dream boldly and contribute fully as a scientist, innovator and leader”.