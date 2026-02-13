Cyprus’ house energy committee is examining revised opening hours for recreation centres, as part of a government bill aimed at modernising the catering sector and strengthening the competitiveness of the tourism product.

The legislation seeks to address weaknesses in the current framework, while also introducing new categories of establishments.

Following strong stakeholder reactions, the government amended the proposal, which is now being discussed article-by-article in closed committee sessions.

Final decisions are expected to go before the House plenary by April, ahead of parliament’s self-dissolution for elections.

Under the revised framework, operating hours will vary by season.

For restaurants, pubs and bars, from May 1 to September 30, opening will be allowed from 07.00 until 02.30 the following day from Monday to Thursday and on Sunday, and until 03.30 on Friday and Saturday.

From October 1 to April 30, they will operate from 07.00 until 02.00 the following day on weekdays and Sunday, and until 03.00 on Friday and Saturday. The original bill had proposed hours from 06.00 until 01.30.

For reception and event venues, music and dance venues, discos and adult entertainment venues, during the summer period they will operate from 20.00 until 02.30, extending to 03.30 on weekends.

During the winter period they will operate from 20.00 until 02.00, extending to 03.00 on Friday and Saturday.

Earlier provisions had allowed significantly longer hours, in some cases until 05.00, depending on venue type, including indoor halls and reception areas.

Municipal councils will retain the right to extend or reduce operating hours for up to six months per year.