Cyprus ranked third among EU member states regarding the reduction of greenhouse emissions during the third quarter of 2025, with an estimated reduction of 5.2 per cent compared with the second quarter, Eurostat said on Friday.

At an EU level, the economy’s seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas emissions in the third quarter of 2025 were estimated at 828 million tonnes of CO2-equivalents (CO2-eq), a 1.1 per cent increase compared with the second quarter of 2025 (819 million tonnes of CO2-eq).

At the same time, the EU’s gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 0.4 per cent in the third quarter of 2025, compared with the previous quarter of 2025.

This information comes from data on seasonally adjusted quarterly estimates of greenhouse gas emissions by economic activity. Quarterly estimates of greenhouse gas emissions complement quarterly socio-economic data, such as GDP or employment.

The economic sectors with the largest increases in greenhouse gas emissions were households with 3.6 per cent and manufacturing 1.4 per cent. Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply dropped by 0.8 per cent, the only sector that recorded a decrease.

Compared with the third quarter of 2024, seasonally adjusted emissions remained unchanged, while the EU’s seasonally and calendar adjusted GDP increased by 1.6 per cent.

In the third quarter of 2025, seasonally-adjusted greenhouse gas emissions increased in 17 EU countries and decreased in ten countries compared with the second quarter of 2025.

The largest reductions in greenhouse gases were estimated for Estonia down by 17.4 per cent, Slovenia 5.7 per cent and Cyprus 5.2 per cent.

Out of the ten EU countries that registered decreases in greenhouse gas emissions, only Lithuania recorded also a decline in GDP. The other nine EU countries – namely Bulgaria, Estonia, Croatia, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia – have decreased emissions while growing or maintaining their GDP levels.