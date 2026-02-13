The cruise industry can become a key driver of growth for the Cypriot economy, provided it operates with sustainable practices and respect for the city, DP World Limassol CEO Charles Pitout said.

“We don’t want cruise ships that bring congestion but no revenue. We want a real connection with the local economy,” Pitout said.

Speaking to Entrepreneurial Limassol, a periodical published by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), he referred to the cooperation with Marella Cruises, where Limassol operated as a homeport with impressive success.

He explained that “Passengers were thrilled. We brought their luggage directly from the airport to the ship, a level of service you don’t find everywhere.”

He then added that “in five years, I want Limassol to be on the Mediterranean map like Mykonos and Santorini”.

Moreover, he stated that “some laughed when he said it but that he is absolutely serious”, while also saying Cyprus underestimates the wealth it possesses and describing “the mountains, Kourion, Petra tou Romiou and the beaches are an untapped treasure that needs to be unlocked”.

Pitout also announced that in 2027 DP World will host the MEDCruise General Assembly in Limassol, while the terminal will also serve as a venue for major events of the Cypriot EU Presidency.

He added that the company has made investments and upgrades at the cruise terminal and stressing that “It is exciting to host these events, and it is also our responsibility as a strategic partner of the government.”

He further reminded that the port belongs to the state and said public–private sector cooperation is crucial.

He noted that this cooperation was critical in managing successive crises, from the pandemic to the war in Gaza and the creation of a humanitarian corridor, adding that “Cyprus demonstrated leadership capacity. The next five years will be decisive for what we can achieve here.”

Moreover, Pitout expressed full satisfaction with the government’s cruise strategy and the support he receives from the Deputy Ministry of Shipping, the Ministry of Transport and the Deputy Ministry of Tourism.

He said that “this strategy is an opportunity to create a comprehensive product for the cruise industry. We have something unique and we need to unlock it.”

Although cruises dominate the present, he said the energy sector is also a “real opportunity, not theory”.

He explained that “In the next five years we will see a lot of offshore development in the Eastern Mediterranean, especially southwest of Cyprus, we are talking about billions of dollars in investments.”

DP World, he added, has already implemented an upgrade plan to support this outlook, noting that “we are not talking about theories, we are talking about real facts.”

“We are an island. Literally everything you are wearing today has reached Cyprus through the port of Limassol,” Pitout said.

“A large part of Cypriot society does not understand the role of the port because it is not directly connected to citizens’ daily lives, something he himself wants to change,” he added.