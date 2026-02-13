Upgrades aimed at improving safety and easing traffic have been completed at Nicosia’s Ayios Dhometios crossing point, the European Commission said on Friday.

The Commission described the project as a reflection of its “unwavering support and commitment” to improving the quality of life of Cypriots and encourage the crossing of the Green Line in view of a “just and lasting solution to the Cyprus issue.”

An additional lane in each direction has been added, bringing the total to three per side, while a pavement for pedestrians has also been constructed. The measures are expected to increase the crossing point’s capacity and improve traffic management.

Ayios Dhometios is the only crossing point in Nicosia accessible by car.

The other two crossings in the city, Ledra Street and Ledra Palace, are located in the centre and can be used only by pedestrians, with the exception of UN staff and diplomats at Ledra Palace.

The project was implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in cooperation with the bi-communal Technical Committee for crossing points.

Funded by the European Union, the construction works were carried out jointly by a Greek Cypriot and a Turkish Cypriot contractor.

The commission emphasised that practical projects such as the upgrading of crossing points were part of confidence-building measures and crucial to promote bicommunal cooperation and understanding.