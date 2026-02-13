Fair employment for social justice is not a slogan but a concrete policy framework, Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas said on Friday during the informal employment council in Nicosia.

The EU ministers discussed strengthening Europe’s competitiveness without undermining social and labour rights.

Speaking at a press conference after the meeting, held under Cyprus’ EU presidency, European Commission executive vice president Roxana Minzatu said the Commission will present a Fair Labour Mobility Package later this year and a Quality Jobs Act in December 2026.

These initiatives, she said, were part of a broader effort to ensure that Europe’s push for competitiveness did not compromise workers’ rights and social protection.

Mousiouttas said the council took place at a critical time, as digitalisation, AI, the green transition and demographic ageing were transforming European economies at an unprecedented speed.

While these trends create opportunities, they also pose risks, such as inequalities, insecurity and social exclusion, he pointed out.

The minister said the European response should be fairer employment for more social justice.

“Without fair work, there is no sustainable growth; without social cohesion, there is no competitive Europe,” he said.

Mousiouttas said discussions focused on policies for equal access to decent jobs, adequate wages, equal pay for equal work, protection of labour rights and strengthening social dialogue.

Particular emphasis was placed on investing decisively in the development and upgrading of workers’ skills, so that no worker was left behind due to lack of training.

He also pointed out the need to protect vulnerable groups such as youth, women, people with disabilities and low-income workers.

Mousiouttas furthermore referred to Cyprus’ efforts to conclude a European regulation pending for a decade for worker mobility, coordinating social security systems.

Deputy Welfare Minister Klea Papaellina said the council provided a platform for a substantive exchange of views on social policy.

“Our goal is a strong, social, fair, competitive and prosperous Europe,” Papaellina said, stressing the need to ensure no one is left behind and to advance long-term care and active ageing as guarantees for the future.