Members of Cyprus’ Iranian community will hold a public gathering outside the Presidential Palace in Nicosia on Saturday afternoon, organisers have announced.

The event, scheduled to take place between 3pm and 5pm, is intended as an expression of solidarity with victims of repression in Iran and in remembrance of those who have lost their lives, according to organisers.

They noted that the gathering is expected to be one of the largest events of its kind organised by the Iranian community in Cyprus.

Organisers said the event forms part of a broader international initiative supported by Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi, aimed at drawing global attention to developments in Iran and to calls for freedom, human rights, and long-term stability.

The gathering comes amid continuing international concern over human rights conditions in Iran following nationwide protests that began in December 2025.

The protests, initially triggered by economic hardship and currency collapse, expanded into broader demonstrations across the country for freedom and justice. In response, Islamic Republic’s authorities imposed significant restrictions, including temporary nationwide internet and telecommunications shutdowns.

Human rights organisations, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, the UN Special Rapporteur on Iran, the European Parliament, and numerous officials from countries around the world have documented widespread arrests, prosecutions, and executions linked to the protests and their aftermath, as well as the use of excessive force, including live ammunition, against demonstrators.

Casualty figures remain disputed due to limited access to independent verification, though rights groups report significant numbers of deaths (estimates more than 36,000), injuries (estimates more than 300,00), and detentions (thousands). The Islamic Republic’s authorities have stated that their actions were necessary to preserve public order and national stability.

According to organisers, the Nicosia gathering will be peaceful and focused on raising awareness of ongoing human rights concerns, the broader regional and international implications of the situation, and the humanitarian impact on affected families and communities.

They added that the event seeks to express solidarity with victims and to encourage greater international awareness and engagement regarding developments in Iran.

Members of the public and media representatives are welcome to attend.