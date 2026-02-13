The Larnaca district court on Friday sentenced a 27-year-old man to two years in prison following a trial for internet fraud and the embezzlement of €10,000.

The case, which was investigated by the CID, involved a sophisticated “email interception” scam targeting local businesses.

Police investigators discovered the perpetrators illegally interfered with the email correspondence between the two companies, by sending a fraudulent email with the bank details.

They successfully diverted the transfer to an account belonging to the scammers.

On June 28, 2023, the incident was first reported to Larnaca police. Following a lengthy investigation, police secured testimony against the 27-year-old who was eventually located and arrested on July 13, 2025.

The police urged business owners to verify bank account changes through secondary communication channels to avoid falling victim to similar scams.