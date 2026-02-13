There are no plans at present to impose water supply cuts on hotel units or industrial facilities, either in Limassol or nationwide, the director of the Water Development Department (WDD), Eliana Tofa Christidou, said.

She explained that the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and Environment together with the WDD are promoting water-saving practices, particularly in hotels, while non-essential uses in industrial areas are also being limited.

“Hotels play a critical role in reducing overall consumption,” she said.

Speaking to Entrepreneurial Limassol, a periodical published by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Evel), she noted the WDD remains in continuous communication with hotel associations and large tourism establishments, promoting specific measures.

Hotels, she said, are encouraged to install aerators and greywater reuse systems and limit external washing.

“Visitor awareness programmes are promoted to encourage responsible water consumption,” she added.

“Their contribution can significantly reduce overall demand, especially during the summer months,” she said, adding that related recommendations will be reinforced as the peak tourist season approaches.

Regarding industrial areas, she said no interruptions are expected, although special guidelines may be issued to limit non-critical uses such as outdoor washing.

The department, she added, closely monitors demand and works with local water authorities to ensure rational management without affecting business operations, but warned that “in cases of extreme drought, usage restrictions may need to be considered”.

On small desalination units in hotels, she said the WDD has already evaluated the operational framework and the plan remains at the study stage, covering technical specifications, water quality, environmental impacts and permits.

“There is interest from some hotels, particularly in areas with high seasonal demand,” she said, noting implementation will depend on compliance requirements and operating costs.

She added that a renewed briefing for hoteliers on the benefits of the plan “will take place in February”.

Referring to recycled water, she said the Limassol district, previously irrigated by the Kouris dam and the southern pipeline, is now fully served by reclaimed water from the Moni and Western Limassol treatment plants.

This, she noted, means about 12 to 13 million cubic metres annually are available for irrigation regardless of weather conditions.

She added that the construction of the Kourion sewerage system and a third wastewater treatment plant in the wider Limassol area will significantly increase available quantities.

However, she explained the current volume does not fully cover crop needs.

“The 12-13 million cubic metres do not cover the total irrigation needs of crops in the Limassol district,” she said, though the areas irrigated with reclaimed water are already larger than in other regions. “

Reclaimed water provides Limassol with a tangible and measurable advantage,” she added.

Finally, referring to mountainous communities, she said only very small quantities are currently used and historically farmers resisted the shift because they believed wells would be inexhaustible.

Due to prolonged drought, Tofa Christidou concluded, groundwater is now under pressure and “perhaps it is time to make this shift, to secure a stable water source for their crops”.