Police on Friday launched an attempted murder investigation into the alleged poisoning of a seven-year-old boy in Limassol, with the mother suspected of knowingly administering a dangerous dose of sedatives to both the child and herself.

“The police are investigating the case with discretion and sensitivity, in collaboration with the social welfare services,” Limassol police chief Lefteris Kyriakou said.

He added that the case file is expected to be finalised and forwarded to the legal service for review.

According to the police, medical tests carried out at a private hospital detected sedatives in the blood of both the boy and his mother after they were admitted unconscious on Tuesday.

The mother was later examined by a state doctor, who recommended that she remain hospitalised. She has since been transferred to Athalassa psychiatric hospital.

The child was discharged on Wednesday and is in good health, police said.

Both were found unconscious at their home on Tuesday by the woman’s husband, who immediately took them to a private hospital for treatment.

Police were informed shortly afterwards and initially proceeded with the woman’s arrest. However, they opted to have her medically evaluated first.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.