Ayia Napa Marina invites you to experience this year’s carnival party on Saturday, 21 February 2026, from 14:00 to 17:30. For the fourth consecutive year, the Event Plaza will be transformed into a colorful celebration space, filled with music, dance, energy, and unique moments for both young and old.

The festive rhythm will begin earlier, with a Live Link from 12:00 to 14:00, where popular radio producers will broadcast live the carnival atmosphere and warm up the audience for the big celebration.

This year, entertainment meets compassion through the Paddle for Autism initiative. Participants will paddle along a symbolic route, returning to the Marina at the start of the events dressed as Disney heroes, giving the signal for the celebration to begin.

Event Program:

12:00 – 14:00 | Live Link

Live broadcast with music and a festive atmosphere, preparing the audience for the big celebration.

14:10 – 14:25 | Paddle for Autism Arrival & Party Kick-off

Volunteers from Paddle for Autism arrive at the Marina, marking the official start with the dynamic presence of the Batukinio Drum Band.

14:30 – 14:45 | Brazilian Dance Show

Explosive rhythms, impressive costumes, and authentic Brazilian energy lift the mood to the highest level.

14:50 – 14:55 | Special Guests

Mickey and Minnie Mouse make a special appearance on stage, bringing smiles to young and old alike.

15:00 – 15:15 | Handstand Extravaganza

A spectacular balance and acrobatics show that will captivate the audience.

15:20 – 15:35 | Zumba Kids Dance

Dance, play, and endless energy for our young friends.

15:40 – 15:55 | Half Time Show



The Brazilian Dance Show joins forces with the Batukinio Drum Band in a dazzling performance full of rhythm and intensity.

16:00 – 16:15 | Monocycle Acrobatics Show

A unique one-wheel balance performance combining skill, daring, and originality.

16:20 – 16:35 | Zumba Kids Dance

The fun continues with even more movement and rhythm for the children.

16:40 – 16:55 | Juggling Acrobatics Show

Impressive acts that blend acrobatic art with the spectacle of juggling.

17:00 – 17:10 | Brazilian Dance Show

A final burst of Brazilian energy before the grand finale.

17:10 – 17:30 | DJ Closing Set

The DJ takes over the decks and closes the carnival party with rhythm and dance.

Throughout the event, face painting will be available for children, while the DJ will keep the carnival atmosphere alive. Mickey and Minnie will also be present for photos and endless fun with our young friends.

Ayia Napa Marina awaits you all at the Event Plaza for an afternoon full of smiles, entertainment, and love.

For more information: marinaayianapa.com/, www.facebook.com/ayianapamarina/ & www.instagram.com/ayianapamarina/ Top of Form