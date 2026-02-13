The GDP growth rate is “a vote of confidence for the Cyprus economy and a result of our responsible economic policy”, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday in a post on X.

Commenting on a Cystat announcement that the GDP growth rate of the economy stood at 4.5 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025, Christodoulides said this was “the second highest in the EU and much higher than the European average”.

The steady growth of the economy “allows us to invest in improving the daily lives of citizens, strengthening health, education, social welfare, housing policy”.

“We will continue in the same responsible manner,” he assured.