The day is here again, and whether you love it or you hate it, Valentine’s Day brings a plethora of events and reasons to go out. Whether you are loved-up and celebrating or not, this year’s events are here to honour love in all its forms. Get ready for a weekend full of love-themed happenings, and that includes the good, bad, ugly and funny.

Easing audiences into the Valentine weekend is a romantic live music night with Eleonora Rousou at Sarah’s Jazz & Blues Club. With the title Each day is Valentine’s Day, the evening will sway audiences into the rhythms of swing, bossa nova, soul and pop with love songs from all over the world. On vocals, flute and melodica is Eleonora is joined by guitarist Alexis Kasinos, bassist Rodrigo Caceres and drummer Rodos Panagiotou.

For those who want to take the stage themselves, a Valentine’s Day Open Mic will take place on Saturday presented by Yfantourgeio TheWorkplace and Collective Beat. Opening up the floor at 8pm, the event welcomes comedians, singers, musicians, poets and all kinds of performers who wish to share a piece – love-themed or not.

A special night is planned at the Troodos Observatory as well this Saturday, as it presents Valentine’s with Wine. This will be a unique opportunity for couples to get away and enjoy the starry night sky. The evening will pair wine tasting, gourmet bites and stargazing for the ultimate romantic getaway.

Cyprus’ coastline will get into the love spirit as well as Ayia Napa Marina organises a cinema experience in collaboration with Starlit Screens. On Saturday and Sunday, it presents the Cinema Rendez-vous – Love on Screen, a two-day film experience on a big indoor screen.

What is special about this event is that it is suitable for all ages as it features films that touch on various expressions of love. The first screening is dedicated to friends and singles who want to celebrate love together, featuring Easy A at 7pm on Saturday.

At 9pm, the movie programme shifts the focus to couples with the film Palm Springs, while on Sunday, a family film, Lady and the Tramp, will welcome young viewers for a special screening at 5pm.

Moviegoers will be welcomed with a glass of wine and chocolates and the €12 includes popcorn and water. Munch Diner will be available on site as well for guests to be able to order food at the screening area with a special discount.

In a completely different mood is the drag show Valentine’s is Over on Sunday night in Nicosia. A high-energy drag performance will end the week’s events at Patio Cocktail Bar, where multiple performers will take the stage to entertain the crowds. This will not be your average Valentine’s Day event. Bold performances and fierce vibes will be delivered by Lynn Dynasty and Phnx with Mr Panaman on the decks and Alectrona presenting – there’s really something for every taste this Valentine’s weekend!

