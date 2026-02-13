International Master Artem Sadovsky claimed the victory.

The Cyprus Open Chess Championship concluded on February 8 at Elias Beach Hotel in Limassol. International Master Artem Sadovsky emerged as the champion. Second place went to 17-year-old Candidate Master Rafail Antoniou, and third place went to multiple Chess Olympiad participant Panikos Savva. FIDE Master Marina Cherkasova won the women’s tournament. The Cyprus Open Chess Championship with a prize fund of €5 000, attracted 101 players, a record for both the number of players and the prize.

Andrey Avsitidiysky

Held with the support of Freedom24 Chess Academy, this year’s Cyprus Open featured the strongest field in the tournament’s history. All national team members participated, along with several strong foreign players permanently residing on the island and at least 20 highly talented juniors capable of defeating experienced Candidate Masters.

The key moment of the tournament came in round five, when Artem Sadovsky faced Rafail Antoniou. According to Sadovsky, both were unwell and played with a fever, yet the game maintained exceptionally high quality. Sadovsky prevailed. Antoniou won all the remaining games, while Sadovsky secured the Championship with a safe draw with White in the last round. Both players finished with 8 points out of 9.

“I played very quickly in this tournament, surprising my opponents with various openings – nine rounds, nine openings. I realized the title was within reach after defeating the 2025 Cypriot Champion, Alexandros Isaakidis, with Black in the eighth round.” My strongest move was in the third round against the young talent Savvas Konstantinides: 14. g4!*. Precision in every move, concrete calculations and unorthodox thinking – that’s what separates the best chess players from just good ones,” said Sadovsky.

“Artem played very interesting chess throughout the tournament, deliberately avoiding theory and creating original positions, which made his games especially challenging,” – Rafail stated. “My goal, as always, was first place. After a dramatic and tough victory over national team member Konstantinos Konstantinidis, a very experienced and strong opponent, I was confident I would reach the Top 3. It’s nice that I won this immediately after losing to Artem.”



Olga Milko, EU Regional Director at Freedom24 with Rafail Antoniou

In round six, Marina Cherkasova stunned Cypriot national team member Samuel Johannes Constantinou with a cascade of sacrifices. After six rounds, she scored five wins and no losses.

“I did it! For the second consecutive year I am the best female player in Cyprus. Another beautiful trophy for my collection. This year my rating is also on the rise, which hasn’t happened since 2022. The most vivid memory was my game* against Samuel. I was very pleased with the level of my play. The increased prize fund and excellent organisation were impressive, and the closing ceremony with a reception and live saxophonist was simply outstanding.”

Marina Cherkasova with Freedom24 Chief Communications Officer Bulat Latypov

“One of the distinctive features of the tournament was the increase in female participation compared to what we usually see at Cypriot tournaments. Furthermore, many young players are clearly progressing and delivering strong results, demonstrating real potential and a promising future of Cypriot chess. The young generation is ambitious, talented, and eager to prove itself” – concluded Rafail Antoniou.

Best Juniors (Girls)

1. Olga Mikhailina

2. Victoria Sokolova

3. Christina Bouzana

Best Juniors (Boys)

1. Rafail Antoniou

2. Savvas Konstantinides

3. Daniil Daniil

Best Veterans

1. Panikos Savva

2. Michalis Florentiades

3. Vassilis Aristotelous

Another major development for Cypriot chess is the return of Andreas Kelires, the first and so far only Cypriot Grandmaster, who has recently come back to the island after completing his studies at the National Technical University of Athens. On February 21, Kelires will visit the Arion Chess Club in Nicosia to share with young chess players insights into how professional players think at the board.

The upcoming Closed Cyprus Championships for men and women will determine the national teams. The top five finishers in each round-robin tournament will qualify for the men’s and women’s national teams, set to compete at the 2026 Chess Olympiad in Samarkand this September.

Limassol Mayor Yiannis Armeftis and six-time Cyprus Champion Paris Klerides

“Chess is a sport that develops intellectual abilities, strategic thinking, and self-discipline. It fosters skills that extend beyond the chessboard – patience, respect for opponents, decision-making, and fair play. These values ​​are especially important for young people.” – said Yiannis Armeftis, the Mayor of Limassol.

The Cyprus Open Chess Championship was held with the financial support of the General Partner of the Cyprus Chess Federation, Freedom24, as well as Winport Group and BBF.

