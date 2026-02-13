A second suspect was arrested on Friday in Limassol in connection with an investigation into the alleged extortion and attack of a food delivery driver, the police said.

The police said that a 20-year-old man was taken into custody under a court warrant to assist with ongoing interrogations.

Another 20-year-old suspect had already been arrested in the same case and is currently being held on an eight-day remand order, while four additional individuals remain at large.

The case relates to an incident that occurred on the evening of February 8 in the Limassol district.

At around 7.30pm on that day, a 24-year-old delivery driver was riding his motorcycle in the suburb of Ypsonas when he collided with another motorcycle.

Police allege that the other motorcyclist assaulted the delivery driver and demanded money as compensation for damage to his vehicle.

He was subsequently joined by several other individuals, who are also alleged to have attacked the victim and continued to demand payment.

Investigators say the suspects stole the driver’s mobile telephone and a sum of money before fleeing the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and was discharged later the same evening.

Earlier this week, police released photographs of five individuals believed to be linked to the incident.

One of those pictured was arrested on Wednesday evening.

Enquiries by the Limassol police department are continuing.