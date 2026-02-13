Two men have been arrested on the British Dhekelia base after being caught stealing around €10,000 worth of parts from decommissioned buses, the British bases’ police said on Friday.

The men were apprehended in the village of Ormidia on February 3, with the bases’ police saying the pair were “outside a fenced off area in which there were decommissioned buses”.

The pair were found in possession of the stolen parts, which had been loaded into their vehicle, with officers finding that the value of the parts stolen amounted to around €10,000, and that the pair intended to sell them.

Additionally, they were found to be in possession of a “small amount” of drugs, which the police said are “believed to be for personal use”

Temporary superintendent Marcos Petrou said of the case that “stealing scrap metal is an issue and in this case the value of the goods stolen was significant”.

“We are taking this case very seriously and they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he added, before saying that “cases like this send out a strong message to our community that we are here to enforce the law when necessary”.

The pair will next appear in court on March 3.