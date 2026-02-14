A local court on Friday reportedly suspended the deportation of an asylum seeker convicted of domestic violence, ruling that the decision was in the best interests of his two children and citing the principle of non-refoulement.

According to media reports, the man, an Egyptian national, arrived in Cyprus in 2013 with a valid work permit. After its expiration, and following unsuccessful attempts to renew it or obtain asylum, he has been residing in the Republic illegally since 2015. He has two children, aged three and six, with his Cypriot wife.

In September 2025, the defendant’s lawyer, Natasa Charalambidou, contacted the Deputy Ministry of Migration seeking permission for her client to apply for a work permit.

Although the request was approved, he did not proceed with the application.

Meanwhile, an indictment was filed before the Nicosia District Court on charges including domestic violence and common assault against his minor child, relating to offences committed in 2023.

He was subsequently convicted and sentenced to concurrent prison terms of up to five months. Following his sentence, authorities declared him a ‘prohibited immigrant.’

During the deportation trial, the defendant’s lawyer raised concerns about violations of his right to family life and privacy.

She argued that the social welfare service should give its opinion and that the best interests of his children should be considered, as well as the fact that his wife had given him a “second chance”.

The court, while acknowledging the severity of the defendant’s convictions, approved the defendant’s appeal, citing the international human rights principle of non-refoulment.

Without overlooking the seriousness of the criminal offences for which the applicant was convicted — offences directly related to his family and minor children — the administration should re-examine the case and, in any event, the principle of non-refoulement should be upheld, taking into account the best interests of his minor children, with the assistance of the Social Welfare Services,” the court said.

The principle of non-refoulement prohibits states from deporting individuals to countries where they face serious risks, including persecution, torture or other forms of severe harm. It applies to both asylum seekers and recognised refugees.