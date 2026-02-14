Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman on Saturday stressed the opening of further crossing points was crucial to facilitate the daily life of residents in both communities, contesting the political nature of the discussion surrounding the matter.

“No one can expect that two leaders who cannot produce a solution even on such a simple issue that will facilitate the daily lives of both Turkish Cypriots and Greek Cypriots will produce a solution on the essence of the Cyprus problem,” he said.

He spoke of a stagnation in the talks on the construction of additional crossing points as proposed in Mia Milia, Louroujina and the village Pyroi, near Athienou and referred to reoccurring delays at the crossing points, highlighting the congestion frequently seen at Nicosia’s Ayios Dhometios crossing.

Erhurman added that he and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had discussed the crossing points in their meeting on Wednesday, emphasising that the debate on crossing points must not be used as a means to gain economic, military or political advantage.

Moreover, he said that the construction of further crossing points may actually be of economic disadvantage for the north, as many Turkish Cypriots now shop in the Republic.

However, he emphasised that the paramount concern should be to facilitate interaction between the two communities.