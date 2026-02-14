The European Conference on Advancement of Treatments for Rare Diseases will take place on March 5 and 6, 2026, at the Institute of Neurology and Genetics (INNG) in Cyprus, organisers have confirmed.

The event is being hosted by the Institute of Neurology and Genetics Cyprus and the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, under the framework of the Cypriot Presidency of the Council of the European Union, 2026.

More than 35 distinguished speakers and around 250 participants from multiple countries are expected to attend, representing the healthcare sector, research institutions, pharmaceutical companies, and patient organisations.

“The aim is to strengthen collaboration and innovation in the field of rare diseases,” organisers said, emphasising the conference’s goal to promote research and improve patient access to modern treatments.

All participants must complete mandatory registration through the official Cypriot EU Presidency accreditation platform.

The first step requires obtaining an Individual Access Code by sending an email to [email protected].

Participants should indicate in their email whether they are a speaker or panellist, a local participant, or an international participant.

Following receipt of the access code, registrants can finalise their registration through the relevant platform.

Due to limited capacity, organisers encourage early registration, with the deadline set for February 25, 2026. The access code is sent within one working day of the request.

Further details about the programme and speakers are available on the official conference website.

The conference is part of the events of the EU Council Presidency by Cyprus and is funded through the Horizon Europe programme.