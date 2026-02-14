Manchester City beat League Two Salford City 2-0 in the FA Cup to move into the fifth round on Saturday as January signing Marc Guehi came on as a substitute and scored his first goal for the Premier League club.

City had thrashed Salford 8-0 in the third round last year and Pep Guardiola’s second-string side did not take long to take the lead as Alfie Dorrington turned in Rayan Ait-Nouri’s dangerous cross for an own goal in the sixth minute.

Salford forced City goalkeeper James Trafford into a few big saves, but the home side doubled their lead in the 81st minute when Matty Young palmed away Rayan Cherki’s cross into the box and the ball fell to Guehi, who tapped in from close range.

Guehi was with Crystal Palace last month when the FA Cup holders were knocked out by non-league Macclesfield in one of the FA Cup’s greatest upsets, but the new rules meant he was no longer cup-tied and able to play for City.