Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi discussed a range of issues regarding regional stability and the progress of diplomatic efforts during a telephone conversation on Friday.

According to a ministerial post on X on Friday night, the discussion focused on the follow-up to the US-Iran talks held in Oman.

Both sides emphasised the need to maintain dialogue, with a particular focus on the issue of Iran’s nuclear programme.

Cyprus supports “pursuing more diplomacy and a focus on de-escalation is essential,” the post said.