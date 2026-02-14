What are the main environmental challenges Larnaca faces? This and other related critical questions will be raised at an upcoming talk that invites people to gather at the Larnaca House of Letters and Arts. The Larnaca and Environment discussion is an open event taking place on February 17 in Greek, organised by the Larnaka Talks initiative and Michalis Kalopaidis.

This is the fourth open discussion the initiative organises, a project that aims to bring to the surface topics that relate to the improvement of life in Larnaca. Each month, a new subject is introduced and discussed by experts in the field, before the floor opens up to audience members.

The Larnaca and Environment talk will look at what measures can be taken to address the various environmental problems of the city to improve the living standards of people in Larnaca. The speakers for this session are Coastal Engineer and President of the AKTI Studies and Research Centre Dr Xenia Loizidou, Director of BirdLife Cyprus Melpo Apostolidou and Programme Officer of Friends of the Earth Cyprus Natasa Ioannou.

The discussion will be coordinated by Kalopaidis and the talk is expected to last from 7.30pm to 8.45pm, with free admission.

