A man died after being run over by a passing vehicle while trying to change the tyre of his car in the emergency lane on the highway near Xylofagou on Friday evening.

He was later named as Manolis Constantinou, 58. A post mortem is due to take place later on Saturday afternoon.

Bases police said the incident occurred at 9:45pm, with the road remaining closed until 1am on Saturday morning.

The driver of the bypassing vehicle has since been arrested and is due to appear in court later on Saturday. He tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.