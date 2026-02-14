A 26-year-old Nepali woman succumbed to her injuries on Saturday after being critically injured in a traffic accident while riding an e-scooter on Tuesday.

According to police, the fatal accident occurred at 8am on February 10 when a 52-year-old woman driver’s car, under circumstances still being investigated, collided with Lakpadoma Sherpa’s scooter on Nicos Pattichis street.

The young woman was taken to a private hospital in Limassol where she was intubated before dying early on Saturday morning.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.