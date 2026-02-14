Ready to celebrate the richness of the season – the short window when Cyprus is in bloom – the village of Yiolou and its Council organise the 7th Almond Blossom Festival on Sunday. A whole day dedicated to these pink and white flowers, almond nuts and the village’s traditional character is planned, welcoming families, travellers and locals to the Paphos village.

A multi-dimensional festival will unfold, showcasing the authentic cultural and natural treasures of the village. Expect live music, traditional delicacies, local creatives, exhibitions and of course, almond trees in full bloom.

The day’s agenda begins at 11am with songs from the children of the local elementary school and kindergarten. Children’s dances and songs from the Avgorou Choir will continue the programme followed by Greek music performances, where the public will be encouraged to take part.

Throughout the village square, 32 exhibitors will set up their stalls featuring local delicacies and products featuring almonds. Arts and crafts, cosmetics, and soaps with almond oil and almond fragrances with also be available for purchase.

Two educators will offer experiential workshops for children where the almond blossoms, the nuts and the tree branches will be used creatively to make something beautiful. Apart from a painting exhibition, and photo spots, the village’s churches and taverns will be open to welcome festival visitors.

Village festival celebrating the almond trees. Live entertainment, workshops, markets, exhibitions and more. February 15. Giolou village square, Paphos district. 11am onwards. Tel: 26-632472. [email protected]