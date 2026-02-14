On Saturday, the weather will be partly cloudy with local rains expected to strike the western parts of the island. In the afternoon, scattered showers are also expected in the south-east.

Temperatures will rise to 20 degrees Celsius inland and along the south-east and east coasts. On the west coast, temperatures will reach around 18 degrees, while temperatures of up to 19 degrees are expected in the remaining coastal areas.

In the higher mountains, temperatures will climb to 9 degrees Sleet or snow is not ruled out on the higher peaks of Troodos until early afternoon. In the morning, 8 centimetres of snow were measured on the highest peaks of Troodos.

Winds will blow from the southwest to the northwest, reaching speeds of up to 5 Beaufort. On the windward coast, winds will temporarily increase to very strong speeds of up to 6 Beaufort. Initially, there will be light to moderate winds of 3 to 4 Beaufort from the same direction in the leeward areas of the interior in the morning.

The sea will be rough to very rough.

Tonight, the sky will be mainly clear, with some cloud cover. In the early hours of the morning, there is a possibility of an increase in low cloud cover, primarily in inland and eastern regions.

Temperatures will drop to around 7 degrees Celsius inland, around 9 degrees on the south and east coasts, around 10 in the remaining coastal areas and around 4 degrees in the higher mountains.

Winds will weaken gradually, initially blowing from the southwest to the northwest at a strength of 3 to 4 Beaufort, before decreasing to a weak 3 Beaufort. The sea will become increasingly rough.

On Sunday, it will be mainly clear with some locally increased cloud cover.

The week ahead is set to start with clear skies on Monday, but medium and high clouds will increase later in the day, possibly leading to isolated light showers in the evening.

Tuesday will see light rain and mainly cloudy weather. Storms are expected in the afternoon, mainly in the west, the mountains and the northeast.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly by Monday, with a significant increase in the mountains. It will remain well above average before temperatures drop on Tuesday.