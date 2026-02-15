The Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING) marked World Epilepsy Day on February 9, reaffirming its commitment to supporting individuals with epilepsy and their families.

“Through the specialised Epilepsy Centre and the Department of Neurophysiology, we remain committed to providing comprehensive care for those affected,” the institute said.

Epilepsy is a chronic neurological condition characterised by recurring seizures caused by temporary, abnormal electrical activity in the brain.

The Epilepsy Centre at CING offers a holistic approach to managing epileptic disorders, with a multidisciplinary team combining various strategies to provide personalised and continuous medical supervision for better seizure management and improved quality of life.

“Since 2020, the Epilepsy Centre is a collaborating member of the European Reference Network for Epilepsy Disorders (ERN-EpiCARE), bringing the expertise of leading European centres to Cypriot patients,” the institute said.

The centre is staffed by two neurologists specialising in epileptology, who study, diagnose, treat, and manage epilepsy, focusing on causes, seizure types, MRI evaluation, and the administration of antiepileptic medications.

The centre pioneers the introduction of new antiepileptic drugs and has participated in international studies of epilepsy treatments.

“In collaboration with other ERN-EpiCARE centres across Europe, we refer patients for surgical interventions when pharmacological treatment is insufficient,” the institute said.

Specialist guidance is provided for lifestyle modifications, including adequate sleep, stress management, and avoidance of triggers such as alcohol or fatigue.

A neuropsychologist supports patients through neuropsychological assessment of emotional state, personality, behaviour, and cognitive functions using specialised tests and questionnaires.

Patients requiring psychosocial support for themselves or their families are referred to the CING Social Service to help address personal and social challenges.

For certain epilepsy types where medications are insufficient, dietary interventions such as a ketogenic diet are offered in collaboration with the CING clinical dietitian.

The centre works closely with the Departments of Clinical Genetics and Neurogenetics to investigate hereditary forms of epilepsy.

The Department of Neurophysiology provides specialised diagnostic examinations, enhancing the work of the Epilepsy Centre.

Routine electroencephalograms (EEG) lasting 20-30 minutes are conducted daily to record brain electrical activity, primarily for diagnosis or investigation of epilepsy, using standard stimulation techniques including hyperventilation, photic stimulation, and sleep deprivation to increase the likelihood of epileptic discharges.

Extended EEG recordings lasting 1-5 days are conducted for diagnostic or pre-surgical evaluation in a dedicated clinical space to monitor brain activity during sleep and wakefulness, capturing rare episodes. This service is unique in Cyprus.

Beyond diagnostics, the Epilepsy Centre offers vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) technology for patients who cannot undergo surgery.

“The VNS technology allows patients to stop seizures as they occur and gradually reduces seizure frequency over time,” the institute said.

CING also provides clinical experience for medical students in both the Epilepsy Centre and the Clinical Neurophysiology Laboratory, as well as training and internships for students from other backgrounds in clinical neuropsychology and neurophysiology.

For this year’s observance, CING adopted the global slogan of the International League Against Epilepsy and International Bureau for Epilepsy:

“Life in Motion. Epilepsy Doesn’t Stop it,” the institute said.

In support of the awareness campaign, the CING building was illuminated in purple today, February 9, a colour internationally recognised for epilepsy.

The Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics emphasised that it remains steadfast in its support for people with epilepsy, envisioning a society without discrimination and with access to high-quality healthcare services for all.