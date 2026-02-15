A 40-year-old driver was arrested in Limassol on Saturday afternoon following a police chase that ended in a collision with a patrol car.

Police officers said suspected stolen property and a small quantity of drugs were located inside the vehicle.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2.30pm while officers were on patrol and signalled the driver to stop for a routine check.

The man allegedly failed to comply and continued driving in a negligent and dangerous manner.

After a pursuit, the vehicle was brought to a halt when it collided with the patrol car.

A search of the vehicle uncovered several watches, various items of gold jewellery, car keys, a knife, two batons and a small quantity of cannabis.

The 40-year-old was arrested for the offence of unlawful possession of property. He also underwent a preliminary drug test, which returned positive.