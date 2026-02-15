Farmers’ organisations on Sunday announced the temporary suspension of protest measures planned for Monday, following an emergency meeting with Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou.

In a joint statement, the organisations Pek, EKA, Panagrotikos, Nea Agrotiki Kinisi, Euroagrotikos and the Pancyprian grain producers union said all issues that had prompted the mobilisation were discussed during the lengthy meeting, which was convened at the minister’s initiative.

The unions said there had been a broad exchange of views on ways to address the problems and simplify procedures, in what they described as a “constructive spirit of cooperation.”

“In view of the extensive discussion and the willingness shown, the agricultural organisations and grain producers have unanimously decided to grant additional time for the competent state services to resolve the issues in question and to temporarily postpone the mobilisation measures announced for Monday,” the statement said.

The organisations thanked the minister for taking the initiative to hold the meeting, noting that she responded to a request they had submitted on Friday during a meeting at the Cyprus Agricultural Payments Organisation (CAPO).

They also expressed appreciation to officials from the relevant state services who took part in Sunday’s talks.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, those present at the meeting included, in addition to the minister, officials from CAPO, as senior officials from the interior ministry, the land registry and the Turkish Cypriot property management service.