Yiannos Kouyoumdjian finished 64th in the giant slalom on Saturday at the Milano–Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, completing both runs on the Stelvio course in Bormio with a combined time of 2:52.11.

According to a statement from the Cyprus Olympic Committee, the race featured 81 athletes, of whom “only 69 completed both runs, underlining the difficulty of the course” and the significance of the Cypriot skier’s result.

Kouyoumdjian clocked 1:29.14 in his opening run.

In the second run, held in more challenging weather conditions, he maintained his composure to secure a combined time that placed him 64th in the final standings.

“It was a tough race. I achieved my goal of completing both runs. The second run was a bit slower, but we’re all happy. Everything went well. Now we turn our focus to Monday’s slalom,” Kouyoumdjian said shortly after finishing.

The committee described Saturday’s showing as another milestone for Cypriot alpine skiing, noting the athlete’s continued presence on the international stage in his second consecutive Olympic appearance, following the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

He returns to action on Monday, February 16, when he competes in the slalom.

Cyprus will also be represented in the women’s slalom on Wednesday, February 18, by Andrea Loizidou, completing the country’s participation in the alpine skiing programme.