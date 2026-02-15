The European Banking Authority (EBA) recently launched its Pillar 3 data hub, creating a single, harmonised digital platform that makes prudential information from all EEA institutions publicly accessible for the first time.

The hub discloses data that large and other institutions began submitting on January 26, 2026, and significantly enhances the availability, usability and comparability of prudential information across the European Union.

By boosting transparency and supporting market discipline, the hub contributes to further strengthening the resilience and soundness of the European financial system.

With the first wave of institutions successfully onboarded, Pillar 3 reports can now be submitted to the EBA platform for publication in the data hub.

Users gain access to official data submitted by institutions and can explore it through an intuitive visualisation tool that enables easy comparisons across institutions, reference dates, and other dimensions.

Bulk data downloads are also available for deeper analysis and research.

The full data set for the three first reference dates, consisting of June 30, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2025, is expected to be available by June 2026.

The launch follows a successful testing phase with a sample of institutions.

From now onwards, institutions are expected to submit via the platform the Pillar 3 reports they have already published on their own websites for 2025 reference dates, in line with the transitional arrangements envisaged under the final draft ITS.

This transition period enables institutions to familiarise themselves with the platform and submission process before moving to the steady state.

It will conclude with the submission of reports for the December 31, 2025 reference date.

Moreover, a comprehensive user guide covering all features of the Pillar 3 data hub was published on January 23, 2026.

The new banking package, encompassing CRR3 and CRD6, which implements the latest Basel III reforms in the EU, includes a mandate for the EBA to develop a Pillar 3 data hub.

The EBA’s implementation plan for all the mandates under the banking package is available on the Pillar 3 data hub webpage.

The EBA intends to introduce in the visualisation tool a dynamic dashboard of key indicators, planned to evolve over time based on industry feedback and emerging needs.