Keve to host Cyprus-India business meetings in March

The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) will host a series of B2B engagements in Nicosia as part of the India-Cyprus Business & Investment Summit 2026, in collaboration with the Cyprus-India Business Association.

The meetings will take place from 11:00 to 17:00 at the Keve premises in the capital.

The initiative builds on what organisers describe as the excellent diplomatic and economic relations between Cyprus and India and seeks to bring together leading stakeholders from the business communities of both countries.

The aim is to explore cooperation opportunities across a broad spectrum of business and investment sectors.

The event will feature 30 Indian enterprises active in technology and innovation, trade, energy, connectivity and green transition, human capital and talent, defence and security, and education.

Organisers said there has been strong interest from Indian companies in establishing and expanding their presence in Cyprus.

In this context, Cypriot businesses are being strongly encouraged to participate in the engagements.

The programme will include opening remarks by officials and brief company presentations by members of the Indian delegation before the start of structured bilateral meetings.

Each participating Cypriot company will be given the opportunity to pre-select up to three Indian companies for targeted B2B discussions.

Companies wishing to take part have been asked to express their interest no later than February 25, 2026, by registering online in order for the necessary arrangements to be made.