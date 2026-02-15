President Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday reaffirmed the government’s “unwavering support” for Cyprus’ Maronite community during the feast day celebration of Saint Maron at the Maronite Cathedral in Nicosia.

Addressing the congregation, Christodoulides described his presence at the annual celebration as “a small but tangible indication of the state’s boundless appreciation” for the Maronites, whom he called an “inseparable part of the Cypriot people” with a decisive contribution to the country’s long-standing struggle “for survival, prosperity and a future”.

He announced that a proposal would soon be submitted to the cabinet to ensure full healthcare coverage for resettled Maronites through the national healthcare system (Gesy), as part of efforts to improve the lives of those enclaved and resettled in the north.

The president said issues concerning the enclaved remain high on the agenda of his meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman.

He added that he had recently raised specific Maronite concerns with Erhurman and expressed hope that there would be positive developments by their next meeting on February 24.

Christodoulides pointed to the resettlement of 367 Maronites in Kormakitis as a significant step, describing it as a reward for sustained efforts and a hopeful sign for the future.

Among measures already implemented, he cited a €320,000 grant to the Kormakitis community council for flood-protection works and restoration of the old kindergarten building that houses the folklore museum, a 30 per cent increase in allowances, a €1,200 subsidy per household for replacing solar water heaters, the provision of a new bus for transport to and from Nicosia, and the reopening of the Kormakitis kindergarten after 25 years.

On religious heritage, the president said four of the seven Maronite churches in the north have been repaired through the bicommunal technical committee, with works on Saint John’s Church in Vouni expected to begin soon.

Efforts are also under way regarding the Prophet Elias and Saint Marina churches, he added.

He further said the government is at an advanced stage of examining requests by the Maronite Church for maintenance works in the Republic, while highlighting the close ties between the Republic of Cyprus and the Holy See, as well as what he described as “strong cooperation” with Lebanon.

The celebration was presided over by Maronite Archbishop Selim Sfeir and attended by cabinet members, state officials and party representatives.